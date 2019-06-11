LATEST: One person dead following accident on I-77
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE: 6/11 5:30 p.m
Troopers with West Virginia State Police confirmed the victim of the accident is dead. Troopers told 59News the victim was walking on the side of I-77 when a tractor trailer hit them.
This incident remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
One person is injured after they were hit by a vehicle on I-77.
According to dispatchers, the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019. The accident happened near Exit 9 southbound on the interstate.
State Police is handling the investigation. East River Fire Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, and Princeton Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
