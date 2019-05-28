Local Crossfit gyms hold Memorial Day 'Murph Challenge' in honor of fallen veteran

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - In the Crossfit community, Memorial Day is not just about remembering fallen heroes...but performing a long, tough workout in honor of one specific veteran; Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy.

That workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another mile run to finish out. It's called "MURPH," and it's a "Hero" workout of the day ...or "WOD" that Crossfit Princeton owner, Mark Thomason, stressed, is a Memorial Day tradition in Crossfit gyms around the nation.

"Hero WODs are workouts designed for someone that has died in the line of duty," Thomason added.

The challenging mix of movements was a favorite of Lt. Murphy's, who designed the workout while on deployment before he died in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. It is now completed every year on Memorial Day in his honor by both Crossfitters like Ryhan Stephenson and Melissa Clark...and Navy Seals.

"Of all the WODs that I know in Crossfit, this is the one WOD that you come in do," Clark said. "If you can't do all of it, then do some of it, but you do this WOD."

Completing the circuit takes roughly 45 min to an hour...and instructors allow various ways to scale the movements. Some cut the workout in half...others tackled it with a partner, and the bravest of the brave did the whole thing while wearing a 20 lb. weighted vest.



As many took on the challenge while the sun beat down on their backs and their palms ripped open and bled from the rigs, they braced the pain for a reason.

"During the workout they were running a tape of all the different veterans who have died," Stephenson recalled. "If you're really just ready to quit you just take a look at that board."

In 2014, "The Murph Challenge" became the official fundraiser of the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since 2014, the organization, started by Murphy's family, has raised more than $1 million.