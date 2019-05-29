New firework ordinance to go into effect in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - After months of debate, a new firework ordinance will go into effect in Mercer County this June.
The ordinance was officially passed by county commissioners last week. It states that locals cannot set off fireworks within 500 feet of any facility in which citizens 'live, sleep, and rest,' such as hotels, hospitals, and homes.
Residents are welcome to set off fireworks on holidays, such as New Year's Eve and Independence Day, but within a certain period of time.
Those hours include:
• New Year's Eve from 12:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• New Year's Eve from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
• June 24 to July 7 between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day)
