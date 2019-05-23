New opioid report features full case study on Mercer County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS0 - Mercer County; It's the heart of Appalachia...and according to a new study done by The National Association of Counties, t's a place that is slowly losing much of its hometown feel and culture to addiction.

The new report featuring a whole case study on Mercer County confirms that there was an opioid overdose death rate of 54 people per 100,000 in 2017. However, the publication did not let numbers tell the story.

They wanted to hear from community leaders like Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett and CEO for Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Lisa Jones, on how they are responding to these numbers caused by a regional epidemic.

"We know that if we put the processes in place and everyone works together, you can overcome this," Puckett said. "One of things we have to do in Mercer County is not only focus on what opioids have done, but then that provides the derivative effects down the line."

Puckett drives the force in addressing the crisis in his community, directing a non-profit organization called "Community Connections" that offers substance abuse prevention programs to 11 counties in the state.

The county works closely with The School of Osteopathic Medicine in Greenbrier County who developed "opioid response toolkits," equipped with information on how locals can recognize opioid misuse and take a stand to aid in the epidemic.

Puckett is also in constant communication with Jones, who has a key role in a Law Enforcement Assistant Diversion (LEAD) program that supports people getting treatment over time served.

"Southern Highlands works in conjunction with local law enforcements to get folks who have been arrested or have the potential to get arrested for low level drug crimes to seek treatment," Jones said.

In partnership with neighboring counties, Southern Highlands and law enforcement also take part in a "quick response team" to help people who have recently overdosed on opioids explore their options for recovery.

"When someone overdoses they actually go visit that person at their home or at a place chosen by the person who overdosed to talk about receiving treatment, " Jones added.

Southern Highlands is currently transforming a building next door to their current facility into a place that will feature 15 new beds and focus on opioid addiction rehab, case management, DUI, and related treatment.