Officer-involved shooting ends with one in hospital

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- An officer-involved shooting in Princeton ended with the suspect in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Troopers said they responded to a home on Barker Street Monday, May 20, 2019. When first responders arrived, they found James Lilly lying in a pool of his own blood. He was reportedly cutting himself with a razor.

Deputies asked Lilly to drop the razor, but he refused. Deputies then used pepper spray, but Lilly lunged at officers with the razor. Deputies responded by firing two shots, one of them hit Lilly.

Lilly was taken to Princeton Community Hospital to be treated for his injuries. No word on his condition at this time.

