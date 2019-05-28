UPDATE: Suspect pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 UPDATE: A plea deal is reached in a deadly shooting investigation. Prosecutors in Mercer County announced Jan Williams agreed to plead guilty to a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Williams is the suspect in the death of Jason Varney who was shot in October 2018 on Kee Street. The plea hearing was heard by Judge Derek Swope. He has not yet accepted the plea from Williams.

11:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 UPDATE: Detectives have released the identity of the victim who was killed in a shooting in Princeton, WV on Sunday. Jason Varney, 29, of Princeton was the man who was shot.

Investigators said Varney was hit by gunfire twice. An autopsy is being performed. Police said the shooting was not random and Varney knew Jan Williams, who is accused of shooting him. Williams was arraigned in front of Judge William Sadler..

UPDATED STORY 10/29/2018 @ 9:05 a.m. Police have made an arrested in connection to a shooting in Princeton Sunday.

Princeton Police tell 59 News the suspect is Jan Williams Junior. Williams is charged with first degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/28/2018 Police confirm a shooting in Princeton has left one dead.

According to detectives with the Princeton Police Department, the call came in for shots fired just before 3:45 in the afternoon on Sunday, October 28, 2018 on Kee Street.

Detectives said the victim is a male, and a suspect is in custody.

The cause for the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.

Stay with 59 News as we continue to follow this developing story.