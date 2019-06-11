Through the Eyes of Melvin Grubb on display in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD WV (WVNS) - Through the Eyes of Melvin Grubb is now on display at the Bluefield Arts Center. The Eastern Regional Coal Archives and Craft Memorial Library are sponsoring this exhibit.
Eva McGuire with the library said the exhibit is a tribute to Mel Grubb, who recently passed away. Grubb was a well-known photographer in the city of Bluefield.
"He has done photographs of brides, families, and for thousands of local couples and families for many years," McGuire said.
The exhibit runs through August 16, 2019. It is free and open to the public.
WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
