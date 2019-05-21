Two arrested for animal cruelty after suffering dog found lying in own feces
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - Two people are behind bars for animal cruelty charges.
Officers with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department arrested Juan Tabb and Kimberly Froy Monday, May 20, 2019. An investigation started on May 13th at Tabb and Froy's home for an unrelated case. While investigating, the officer noticed a dog in distress on the front porch in its own feces, covered in fleas, and appeared to have a leg injury.
A animal control officer took the dog to a local vet and confirmed it had a broken leg. Tabb and Foy both said the dog had been hit by a car on May 13th, but they had no intentions of seeking medical help for the dog.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: IndyCar to use 'Aeroscreen' starting next season
- Federal lawsuit filed to block Alabama's new abortion ban
- Police say fire kills 15 students in western India
- Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Tonight we catch game two of the double A Regional championship.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.