West Virginia State troopers searching for missing woman from Princeton area
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) - West Virginia State Troopers in Princeton need your help in locating a Princeton area woman, who was reported missing by family members.
Amanda Presutti was last seen in the Thorn Street area in Princeton and has been missing since June 1.
She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weights 136 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and multiple tattoos, which cover both sides of her neck and on her chest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment or Mercer County 911.
