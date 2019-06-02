Monroe County

UPDATE: Missing Union juvenile found

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 06:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 10:26 PM EDT

UNION, WV (WVNS) - 6/1/19 10:30 p.m. UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Hoke was found and is safe at home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they are attempting to locate 15-year-old Skylar M. Hoke of Union. 

Dispatchers say Hoke stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weights 140 pounds, and has brownish blond hair. 

Her last know location is unknown at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact any of the following:

  • Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 304-772-3018
  • Monroe County 911 Center at 304-772-3911
  • West Virginia State Police at 304-772-5100
