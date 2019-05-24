Renovations uncover 201-year-old bell in Monroe County courthouse ceiling

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Union, WV (WVNS) - Workers find a fascinating piece of history while renovating the Monroe County courthouse. Now, county officials are turning to the public to determine what to do with it.

Union is a picturesque town in Monroe County with rich history that dates back hundreds of years. According to local history buff, Gibbs Kinderman, the courthouse was a pillar of community in Monroe County.

"It was a lively little courthouse town, the center of activity in the county," Kinderman said.

As construction workers discovered while renovating the courthouse, some signs from the past still linger today.

"Very few people even knew that it existed," said Kinderman.

During renovations to remove a mold problem, workers discovered a 201-year-old bell above a dropped ceiling in the courtroom. The inscription on the bell indicates that it was cast in Philadelphia in 1818. Kinderman said it likely hung in the original log structure courthouse and was then moved to the current courthouse which was built in 1881.

"To me, it's kind of a symbol of America and patriotism and continuity," Kinderman said.

County commissioners appointed Kinderman to a committee to decide what to do with the bell.

"There are some people who are saying put it back in the tower and some who are saying put it where everyone can see it," Kinderman said.

He said the committee discussed making a display for the bell on the grounds outside of the courthouse, and possibly raising money to get it working again.

Union has changed a lot since the bell last rang from the courthouse, but when you walk down its historic streets you can almost picture what it was like 200 years ago.

"It has a lot more continuity and respect for older things than you get in most places," Kinderman said. "People in Monroe County don't just tear something down, they try to renovate it and keep the feeling and the spirit of the town going."

He hopes that with a little help from the community, the bell might ring again.

Kinderman said anyone who has ideas about the bell or remembers hearing it to contact him. He can be reached at 304-772-5888 or on Facebook.