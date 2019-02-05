Someone shooting BB gun prompts school lockdown in Monroe County
PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) - Two Monroe County Schools were placed on lockdown after a report of someone with a gun.
According to school officials, Peterstown Elementary School and Peterstown Middle Schools were notified Tuesday, February 5, 2019, that someone was on Market Street with a gun. Both schools were placed on immediate lockdown and police searched and secured the scene.
Officials said someone was actually shooting a BB gun in their yard. Students and staff were not in danger at anytime and everyone is safe.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
