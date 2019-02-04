Home invasion investigated near Droop Mountain

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HILLSBORO, WV (WVNS) - Deputies with the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Department are investigating an attempted robbery that happened during the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. They were called to a home on Seneca Trail near Hillsboro, WV at around 3:10 a.m.

When investigators arrived they found Jesse Blake, 34 of Marlinton, WV lying in the yard. He had been shot. Blake allegedly tried breaking two windows to get into the house. Deputies said that is when the 70-year-old woman who lived in the home shot him with a .22 magnum rifle.

Blake was taken to a hospital in Roanoke for treatment. The case is still under investigation. Chief Deputy David Walton said charges were expected to be filed.

According to Chief Deputy Walton, this is the second incident like this in the county. The other incident involved an attempted break-in where the suspect was scared off by the homeowner.