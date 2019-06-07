'Leave no Trace' principles remind people to be conscious when enjoying the outdoors this summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) - The grass is greener, the trees are budding, and the sun is glistening off the streams. Spending the summer at state and national parks in southern West Virginia brings views that will take your breath away.

However, with more people embracing nature, and even spending nights outdoors, Director of Education for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, Sherrie Hunter, explained more trash is coming with them.

"People do everything to prepare for a wonderful picnic with their family and they're enjoying the beautiful scenery; then do your part and take away all of that trash," Hunter said.

Public spaces, like Little Beaver State Park and Sandstone Falls, have trash cans and recycling bins available near picnic areas and camp sites, but it is important for outdoor adventurers to bear some things in mind before parking their RVs or casting their fishing lines.

To keep these sites pristine, Supervisor of the New River Gorge National Rive, Dace Bieri, encouraged following the seven 'Leave No Trace' principles.

"'Leave no Trace' is basically a way to visit the park without leaving anything behind," Bieri said. Basically leaving the place as nice as you found it or even nicer."

Those seven principals include: