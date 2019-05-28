15th Annual Raleigh County Memorial Day Service takes place at Stoco High School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coal City, WV (WVNS) - The Raleigh County Veterans Memorial Day Service took place Monday morning at Stoco High School in Coal City.

Veterans and community members alike gathered to honor the fallen veterans and acknowledge that our country would not be what it is today without those who gave their lives fighting for the flag.

Veteran and member of VFW Post 43-26 Kevin Meadows told us that the service is to not only honor the fallen veterans, but also remind us that our freedom comes at a cost.

"I just like people to remember that freedom is not free" Meadows said. "The price for freedom is sacrifice and the currency for which it is paid is blood."

This year was the 15th consecutive year that the Memorial Day Service was held at Stoco High School.

Meadows is appreciative for the community showing their support on Memorial Day every year.