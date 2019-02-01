18-year-old arrested on drug charges in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - A teenager is facing charges of dealing drugs in Raleigh County. Chase Treadway, 18, was arrested on
Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
Treadway is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver. Deputes said he was found with 222 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills and 18 vials of THC oil each of these vials was 1000 mg.
Investigators arrested Treadway after they were called to a disturbance. That happened on Blackburn Street in Beckley.
