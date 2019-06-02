5th annual Brian's Safehouse golf outing and fundraiser

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) - Saturday, June 1, 2019, Brian's Safehouse hosted their 5th annual golf outing and fundraiser. At least 60 people came out to play a round of golf at Grandview Country Club to give back to the organization.

This year's speaker at the event was former Mountaineer and WVU Hall of Fame Running back Avon Cobourne, who said addiction effects everyone.

"For me, when they invited me out, it was something near and dear to me," Cobourne said. "I had two parents that struggled with addiction and it just felt like the right thing to do."

The first place team won a golf package at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia, and other West Virginia golf courses.