7-year-old Micah Hamby shining bright in the YMCA basketball league

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - 7-year-old Micah Hamby has been playing basketball since he was 2 years old. He said he can thank his mom and dad for his love for basketball.

"My mom and dad just put a basketball in my hand, and I loved it," Micah said.

On May 18th Micah scored 40 points during his basketball game. His parents Keisha and Damon Hamby said they are extremely happy with how he is playing.

"It's awesome. I'm excited as a mother. I scream too much I believe. My husband always laughs at me when I scream," Keisha said.

Micah said his favorite basketball players are Michael Jordan and Lebron James. He said his favorite part of playing is shooting layups.

Damon said while it is hard to keep him humble, they emphasize not to brag too much.

"He has continued to evolve and get better and better with each season," Damon said. "And he plays outdoors all day and night. We just want to encourage him while emphasizing God first, academics next and then sports."

Micah said for other young kids don't be afraid to try something new.

"Just follow your dreams," Micah said.

Micah's next game will be next Saturday