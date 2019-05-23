Annual Rhodoboogie Car and Bike Show coming to Beckley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The annual RhodoBoogie Car and Bike Show is returning to Beckley Saturday, May 25. The show is a part of the Rhododendron Festival and will take place at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. People will be able to enjoy everything from classic cars to live music.

Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, said this is a family fun event with something for everyone.

"It's no charge to the public to come out and view the cars and enjoy the concert and all the activities going on," Moorefield said.

The car show runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Car owners can register their cars on Saturday for $10.