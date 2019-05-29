Bear spotted in uptown Beckley, DNR says not unusual in May and June

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - A Beckley man spotted a bear wondering around the parking lot of Chase Bank Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

William Dixon caught the bear on camera in uptown Beckley.

Black Bear Project Leader at the West Virginia Division of Natural Recourses, Colin Carpenter, said it is not uncommon for bears to venture into urban areas this time of year because their natural food sources are running low. He said that is because summer berry plants are not ripe yet.

He said they actually receive the most nuisance bear complaints in May and June.

"Eliminate the human food sources that would attract a bear before the bear becomes a problem," said Carpenter. "Take down bird feeders this time of year, do not leave pet food outside overnight, and store your trash inside some sort of building or some sort of bear-resistant container so that you don't attract bears into your neighborhood."

Carpenter said bears live all throughout Beckley, mainly anywhere there are wooded areas.