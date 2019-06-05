Raleigh County

Beckley man behind bars for trying to solicit a minor

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:35 PM EDT

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A man is behind bars and charged with trying to solicit a minor.

According to court documents, an undercover officer posed as a 15 year-old girl and sent messages to Michael Logan. During the conversation, Logan agreed to pay the girl $50 in exchange for sexual acts. Logan also said he would get a motel room for the two to be together.

Logan was arrested on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and charged with solicitation of a minor via computer. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $15,000 cash only bond

