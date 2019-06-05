Beckley man behind bars for trying to solicit a minor
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A man is behind bars and charged with trying to solicit a minor.
According to court documents, an undercover officer posed as a 15 year-old girl and sent messages to Michael Logan. During the conversation, Logan agreed to pay the girl $50 in exchange for sexual acts. Logan also said he would get a motel room for the two to be together.
Logan was arrested on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and charged with solicitation of a minor via computer. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $15,000 cash only bond
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Former substance abuse counselor...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Several injured after car accident in...
More Stories
College Sports
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WVU Coaches Caravan stopped in Beckley
- WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
- Beckley native gets a try out with the Minnesota Vikings
- Some of West Virginia's best gather for one final football game.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-