Beckley PD asking for help identifying people related to Walmart theft

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:07 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:07 AM EDT

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The Beckley Police Department is asking for help identifying two people connected to a theft at Walmart in Beckley.

The crime happened Monday, June 10, 2019.  Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is urged to contact Ptl. Wickline at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers WV.

