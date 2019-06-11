Beckley PD asking for help identifying people related to Walmart theft
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The Beckley Police Department is asking for help identifying two people connected to a theft at Walmart in Beckley.
The crime happened Monday, June 10, 2019. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is urged to contact Ptl. Wickline at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers WV.
