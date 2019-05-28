LATEST: Beckley murder suspect arrested in Winston-Salem

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- 5:15 p.m. May 28, 2019 UPDATE: Beckley Police have announced a murder suspect is now in custody. 24-year-old Jalen Malik Alexander was wanted for First Degree Murder.

Alexander was arrested on Tuesday, May 28 by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department. He is the suspect in the death of Maurice Webster who was killed on Hargrove Street in Beckley on May 17.

Alexander is being held in North Carolina until he can be extradited back to West Virginia.

May 17, 2019 UPDATE: Beckley police are on the hunt for a suspect in a shooting.

They're looking for Jalen Malik Alexander. He is wanted in connection to the murder of Maurice Emmanuel Webster.

Detectives said Webster was fatally shot at the Hargrove Street Apartments just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Alexander is facing first degree murder charges.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY: Beckley Police is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to detectives, police were called to the Hargrove Street Apartments Friday, May 17, 2019, just after 1:15a.m. Officers found Maurice Emmanuel Webster with a gunshot wound. Webster later died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Stewart at the Beckley Police Department or Crimestoppers of West Virginia.