Beckley police searching for suspect related to credit card theft

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 11:03 AM EST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 11:03 AM EST

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are currently investigating a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card incident that occurred on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Police believe the suspect shown is suspected of involvement in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department or by calling Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867

 

