Beckley police searching for suspect related to credit card theft
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Detectives with the Beckley Police Department are currently investigating a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card incident that occurred on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Police believe the suspect shown is suspected of involvement in this incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department or by calling Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
