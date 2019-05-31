Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosts Business and Adventure Expo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) - The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Southern West Virginia Business and Adventure Expo this weekend at the Crossroads Mall.

The grounds of the entire mall will feature the best deals on cars, ATVs, RVs, boats, and more. Sales Director for the Chamber, Kip Buchanan, added there will also be activities for children and live music from 'Hit and Run' band on Saturday, June 1.

"It's just a way for them to come out and see what's in their local market place," Buchanan explained. "Instead of going out to Lebanon or Bristol or Wytheville, they can come here."

The show will last from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.