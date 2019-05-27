Raleigh County

Beckley Stratton Middle School student to compete in national spelling bee

A student at Beckley Stratton Middle School is hoping to W-I-N a national spelling bee. 

Seventh grader Mark Imbing will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee- which begins today in Washington D.C. 

Imbing won the 2019 Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee after representing Raleigh County in Charleston back in March. 

The 12-year-old says he practices 14 hours a week using online tests and games. He says it makes practicing fun and motivates him to win.
 

