Body found in Rock Creek sparks investigation
ROCK CREEK, WV (WVNS) - State Troopers are investigating after a woman is found dead in her home in Rock Creek, Raleigh County.
On Monday, May 20, 2019 troopers found 65 year-old Barbara Sesco in her home. How she died is still under investigation.
An autopsy will be performed by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Virginia State Police at (304) 854-0101 or Crime Stoppers of WV at (304) 255-7867.
