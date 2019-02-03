Multiple injuries reported in bus rollover carrying basketball players Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

2/3/19 1:20 a.m. UPDATE:

According to Berkeley County Schools' Facebook page, all players involved in Saturday night's rollover were medically cleared, including the player transported by air to Charleston. They said she and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team.

The school district was thankful for those who were there at a moment's notice.

Berkeley County Schools acknowledges and appreciates the immediate medical attention and action of all first responders, the support provided to the Bulldog players and families by Governor Jim Justice and his staff, and the care and concern demonstrated by both the Martinsburg and the Beckley communities.

2/2/19 10:45 p.m. UPDATE:

A trooper with West Virginia State Police told 59 News the passengers inside were the Martinsburg girls basketball team heading home from the Big Atlantic Classic. There were 14 on board, saying most of them injured from the crash. He also said one person had to be airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.

Dispatchers said the scene was cleared as of 10:36 p.m.

Governor Jim Justice released a statement on Twitter, saying:

I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.

ORIGINAL:

At least 14 injuries are reported in a bus rollover. Dispatchers said the bus was carrying a basketball team from the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley.

It happened around 8:50 Saturday evening on the I-64 East entrance ramp from the Beckley Bypass. Dispatchers confirmed the passenger bus was carrying a basketball team departing from the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, but did not say which team specifically.

Dispatchers said every EMT unit available from Raleigh County is on the scene, including some from Fayette and Nicholas Counties.