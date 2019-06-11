City officials working to find solutions to flooding in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Beckley city officials are working to find solutions after heavy rains Monday, June 10, caused flooding on Robert C. Byrd Dr. A passenger had to be rescued after a car got stuck in front of Ollie's.

Jerry Stump, the Director of Public Works in Beckley, said part of the problem is the drainage system.

"We got about three inches of rain in my rain gauge. So you get that much rain in that period of time, I mean there is no drainage that is going to be able to handle it," Stump said.

Bob Faulkner, the Owner of ATV Parts Plus, said he saw water actually flowing back out of the drain, contributing to the flooding.

"It ended up that we had four inches of water going this way. This drain flowed and instead of the water going in, it came out. From over that side, you can't get to the business. And you normally can't get to the business coming from that way and obviously the work stops," Faulkner explained.

The flooding waters left behind mud and sand, forcing businesses to clean up the mess. Stump said there was a retention pond put in place several years ago to help prevent flooding like this. He added three inches of water in a short period time was too much for this area to handle.

"When you get that much rain in a short period of time, the pipe, the drain pipe just can't take it," Stump said.

Stump said there still is not a perfect solution to Beckley's flood problem, but he hopes there will be a fix within te next few years.