Cody Jinks to perform at the State Fair of WV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) - It is still six months until the gates of the State Fair of West Virginia open for the annual event, but the concert line-up is already taking shape. On Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, it was announced that Cody Jinks will perform on Friday, Aug. 9.

Jinks was described by Rolling Stone magazine as "Rule Changing Country Music." His album "I'm Not the Devil" made it into the Top 5 on Billboard Country and Independent Album Charts.

"Cody Jinks is one of the most dynamic up-and-coming singers in the industry today," said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. "We are excited to be bringing him to the stage as one of the first announcements for the 2019 concert series. Stay tuned for more announcments in the coming weeks."

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices and details on how to order can be found at the State Fair of West Virginia website. They will only be available through Etix website or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the Spring.