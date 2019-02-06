Counties struggle to pay regional jail bills despite state efforts to provide relief Video

(WVNS) - It is an issue crippling counties around the state. County commissioners are faced with tough decisions as thousands of dollars are owed in regional jail bills every month.

According to Raleigh County Commissioner, Dave Tolliver, the county is $81,000 over budget for the first six months of the fiscal year. Tolliver said each year counties make a budget for their regional jail costs.

More than $2 million was budgeted for Raleigh County this year, but it likely will not be enough. Tolliver said the county owed the jail system $229,000 in December, putting the county $81,000 over budget.

"If this continues, then at the end of this fiscal year, there is no telling how much. If it doubles, it's $160,000 over the budget," Tolliver explained.

Raleigh County is not the only place struggling under the weight of its regional jail bills. Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett, said his county commission usually budgets around $1.6 million for its jail bill, leaving little money left over for other projects.

"We give more money in one month of that jail bill than we give to our economic development department for an entire year," Puckett said.

Puckett said his frustration comes from the other potential projects that money could support.

"By paying the jail bill, and being diligent on paying the bill, we are not putting as much as we should be in the infrastructure and investment in the county. So it's a detriment and something we pay well, but we would certainly not like to do that," Puckett said.

According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, each inmate actually costs $54.75 per day.

Thanks to House Bill 4338, which passed in the legislature last year and consolidated West Virginia's correctional systems, the state now subsidizes more of the cost to house inmates. However, counties are still responsible to pay $48.25 per day. That rate is capped until July 1, 2021 under the bill.

The money is used to pay for things, like correctional officer salaries, medical services, food, and programming.

The actual cost to house inmates comes in at $178,978 per day. Counties are responsible for $157,729. That means the state is picking up a $21,249 difference.

Aside from freezing the daily rate of inmates, HB 4338 also helped alleviate costs by making the state pay for inmates the day after sentencing. Starting July 1, 2019, the state will start paying the cost of inmates the day after conviction.

The state is doing what it can to help offset the increasing costs of housing inmates, but Tollvier said he is still looking for ways to reduce costs.

"We're doing everything we possibly can, putting people on home confinement, day reporting. We have people going out and working for different organizations, picking up trash, painting," Tolliver explained.

Puckett said another option could be having municipalities pay for the inmates they arrest.

"One of the things we requested in the past was that the municipalities pay their fair share. If they have someone they arrest that they put through to the regional jail, they are able to pay that. Again, they have the tax revenue to pay that, we do not," Puckett said.

As the drug epidemic continues to ravage the state and daily incarcerations increase, Puckett said it will take the teamwork of every agency to battle the rising costs of regional jails.

"I think we're moving in the right direction. If we can all just understand that certain things have to be done, then we will all benefit simultaneously," Puckett said.