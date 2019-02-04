Crescent Elementary School holds STEM Fair Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - Crescent Elementary School in Beckley held a fair Monday morning for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, also known as STEM.

The STEM fair gave students a chance to present their research to judges who actually work in science and engineering jobs.

One of the judges, Sharon England, told 59News about how impressed she was with the work the students had on display.

"The kids did a wonderful job." England said. "All the projects were great, it was really hard to pick which ones were the best. I really liked the one on the electric motor and there was one on baseball bats and which was better: An aluminum bat or a wooden bat? I really liked that one."

Crescent Elementary School Principal Theresa Lewis said having the judges evaluate the projects is extremely valuable for students looking to improve their future work.

"Because they have people in those fields judging the projects and giving them feedback, they understand how to maybe make it better as they advance their project or for future projects" Lewis said.

Although the students gained a wealth of information about the topics they chose to research, some of the judges believe that the process of developing their project is just as important as reaching their conclusions.

Ed Gilson, who is a former teacher himself, explained that research is crucial because it teaches young students to trust in facts and evidence before anything else.

"It teaches the scientific method and the process of making a conclusion instead of jumping to one" Gilson said.

The winners of the STEM fair at Crescent Elementary will have the opportunity to compete in the county STEM fair later this month.