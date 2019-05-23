Crews respond to house fire in Beckley Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE 7:15A.M.: The scene has since been clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews are on scene of a house fire in Beckley.

Dispatchers told us the call came in just after 1a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 for a home on South Kanawha Street.

The Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. No injuries were reported.

As this time, first responders are still on the scene.