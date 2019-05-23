Crews respond to house fire in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE 7:15A.M.: The scene has since been clear.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews are on scene of a house fire in Beckley.
Dispatchers told us the call came in just after 1a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 for a home on South Kanawha Street.
The Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. No injuries were reported.
As this time, first responders are still on the scene.
