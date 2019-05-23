Raleigh County

Crews respond to house fire in Beckley

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:42 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:13 AM EDT

Crews respond to house fire in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - UPDATE 7:15A.M.: The scene has since been clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews are on scene of a house fire in Beckley.

Dispatchers told us the call came in just after 1a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 for a home on South Kanawha Street.

The Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded. No injuries were reported.

 As this time, first responders are still on the scene.

