Deputies: Man facing lengthy list of charges after leading law enforcement on a chase

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) - A man is behind bars after leading deputies on a chase over the weekend.

According to investigators, David Clark failed to stop after deputies tried to pull him over. Clark then led deputies on a chase in Coal City on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Clark eventually lost control of his car and crashed into a tree, deputies were then able to take him into custody.

Clark faces a lengthy list of charges including assault on an officer, fleeing with property damage, fleeing while DUI, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, improper registration, no insurance, no seat belt, DUI controlled substance, driving suspended, fleeing with reckless indifference, no motor vehicle inspection, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is now being held in Southern Regional Jail