Detectives find human remains hidden in a barn while investigating missing person

Raleigh, WV (WVNS) - Raleigh County deputies are working to confirm the identity of the body that was found Tuesday, June 4, in the Raleigh Bottom area.

A missing person investigation lead detectives to a chilling discovery of human remains, but many questions are still unanswered. Raleigh County detective, Christine Schack, lead the investigation.

"Fayette county received a report of a missing person. Through some investigation on their end, they were able to find out that the missing person's last known location was in Raleigh County," Schack explained.

Fayette County detectives were following leads about an individual who disappeared at the end of April. Their investigation led them to Jack Maddy's property on Shriver Ave.

According to court documents, when Detectives Schack and Willis first spoke with Maddy, he said the person in question did stay with him for a bit, but someone else picked them up, and he had not seen them since. When Raleigh and Fayette County detectives came back with a warrant and cadaver dogs, Maddy reportedly told them a different story.

"Through search and investigation and speaking with the homeowner, we were able to locate what we believe to be the missing person," Schack said.

Records show Maddy told detectives he stashed the body in his barn. Detectives report that Maddy claimed he panicked when the individual overdosed in his home and dragged the body into the barn, so he or she would be, 'safe from animals.'

Deputies arrested Maddy in connection with the case and charged him with concealment of a deceased human body. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner for positive identification.

"There are still a lot of questions that we need to have answered," Schack said. "We'll be moving forward very thoroughly with this investigation."

Detectives said they are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner. Maddy's bond is set at $100,000.