Does Big Game Sunday affect productivity at work the next day?

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - More than 100 million people tuned in to watch the Big Game on Sunday night, but many of those same people had to head to work the following morning.

With the Big Game wrapping up just after 10 p.m., many workers who had early shifts felt the Monday blues a little more than usual this week.

59 News stopped by a few local businesses today to talk about how the Big Game affected their work productivity the day after.

T.J. Salango, the owner of Rightway Auto in Beckley, told 59News about his night watching the game and how his day had been so far.

"Some of my friends that was there last night actually talked about it" Salango said. "They get up a lot earlier than I do, so I had a little bit of leeway on that. But we actually talked about it last night and said the Super Bowl should definitely be on Saturday rather than be on Sunday night."