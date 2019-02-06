Raleigh County

Emergency response teams work together when it comes to an emergency

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Mount Hope community in Fayette County has an integrated EMS system that combines the rescue and medical resources of Mount Hope Fire Department EMS team and Jan-Care Ambulance services.

Director of Operations for Jan Care Ambulance, Paul Seamann, exaplained that the conjoined efforts are beneficial since Mount Hope Fire Department covers a large portion of Fayette County that could see a lot of accidents and emergencies.

"The patients are who wins," Seamann said. "The community is who wins when EMS and local fire departments work together."

Jan-Care will work with any volunteer fire department that wishes to associate with them.

 

