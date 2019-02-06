Emergency response teams work together when it comes to an emergency
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The Mount Hope community in Fayette County has an integrated EMS system that combines the rescue and medical resources of Mount Hope Fire Department EMS team and Jan-Care Ambulance services.
Director of Operations for Jan Care Ambulance, Paul Seamann, exaplained that the conjoined efforts are beneficial since Mount Hope Fire Department covers a large portion of Fayette County that could see a lot of accidents and emergencies.
"The patients are who wins," Seamann said. "The community is who wins when EMS and local fire departments work together."
Jan-Care will work with any volunteer fire department that wishes to associate with them.
