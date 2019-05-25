First Responders receive special recognition during National Emergency Medical Services Week
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) - Addison Holshouser credits emergency medical technicians for saving his life, and now makes it his job to do the same as an EMT Intermediate with Best Ambulance Services.
"Back when I was 12 in 2009 I got burned, and I was taken care of by some medics at this company," Holsouser recalled. "The flights and all the medical stuff that I learned through my burns, I just really fell in love with the medical side."
National Emergency Medical Services Week is dedicated to first responders like Holshouser who risk their lives to help others every day. For him and fellow EMT Frank Treadway, working two to three day shifts is nothing, as they are ready to respond to a call as soon as it comes in from Raleigh County dispatchers.
"When you call 911, you're going to go through our telecommunications office in Beaver," Treadway explained. "They're going to see which ambulance is the closest to your location, and they'll give us what's called a tone or a page out."
As soon as dispatch pages for an ambulance, EMS workers need to be out the door and on the road immediately, and devise a plan in their head while driving, on how they will treat the patient once they arrive. Special training prepares EMTs to assist patients on a stretcher, then use oxygen, certain drugs, or perform CPR. Houlshouser explained some calls can be minor, while other calls are traumatic and even rough for them to see.
"At first it can be nerve wracking," Houlshouser said. "But you have to just take a deep breath, take it one step at a time, and just help your patients calm down."
Holshouser stressed that no task will never stop him from giving people the care that was once given to him.
"I was given a second chance at life with my burns," Holshouser said. "I pretty much died three times when I was burned, so I want to hand it back down."
