Flag etiquette important to respecting our country and veterans

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - Our nation's flag is a symbol of freedom and sacrifice. The red, white, and blue of Old Glory has special meaning in the hearts of Americans across the world, especially to veterans like Gary Parker.

"The white is for purity and innocence, the blue is for vigilance, preservation and justice, and the red is for valor and bloodshed" Parker said.

While it may seem like a flag is something that can just be displayed in a yard or on a flag pole, there are rules to follow to show respect and reverence for the stars and stripes.

"On Memorial Day, it is to be flown at half-mast until noon, at noon" Parker said. "From noon until sundown, it is to be flown at full mast. The flag itself should never be able to touch the ground when it's being raised or lowered."

Additionally, the flag should never be flown in the dark or in poor weather. If a flag is damaged, it should either be repaired or properly retired.

"If the flag has gotten to the point where it can no longer be used or no longer has any value, it is to be disposed of and it is to be disposed by burning and it has to be a dignified burning" Parker said.

It is also important to note the order of flags on a pole. The American flag should always be on the tallest pole. If there is only one pole, the American flag should be at the very top.

Information on full flag etiquette guidelines can be found on www.usflag.org.