Flag retirement ceremony to be held on Flag Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The American Legion Post 32 is holding a flag retirement ceremony on Friday, June 14.

Anyone with weathered, frayed, or unserviceable flags are welcome to bring them to the ceremony for proper disposal. Ellis Vest, Post 32 Adjutant, said the flags are burned in an honorable way.

"The flag stands for freedom and each veteran that has served under that flag for our nation. We're very honored to be able to do this for Flag Day and each veteran that served our nation," Vest said.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 32 in Beckley.