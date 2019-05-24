Florists and cemeteries preparing for Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Memorial Day is more than just a day off school or work, or a reason to have a party. This weekend is to honor Americans who died in service to their country.

General Manager of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, Chris Besoiu, said they are preparing to have thousands of people come through to remember loved ones.

"It's our busiest weekend we have throughout the whole entire year. We expect anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 people throughout the whole weekend," Besoiu said.

Cemeteries are not the only businesses that get busy this weekend. Nancy Sturgill with Flowers by Nancy said her store is also very busy during Memorial Weekend.

"We have people who call us from out of town who can't make it to the graves, and we decorate them for them, so it's really hectic," Sturgill said.

Besoiu said Memorial Day is extra special for him because his father is a veteran.

"Brings back a lot of memories as a kid," Besoiu said. "My dad was a veteran, he served in Vietnam. To honor and cherish our veterans and their families, and those veterans that are still serving our country today. Just means a lot, everything to everything that we can give back to them."

Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens is hosting a cookout Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.