High water closes Robert C. Byrd Drive at N. Kanawha St

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A water rescue took place in Beckley, WV after a car attempted to drive through high water. It happened at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanawha Street. This is near the shopping center with Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Beckley Police and Fire Departments responded to the call, along with Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies and crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways. The call came in at around 3:15 p.m.

Dispatchers said reports said the water is about five feet deep in the area. Robert C. Byrd Drive was still closed at 4:30 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the stranded vehicle. As always, officials advise motorists not to drive through water if you cannot see the roadway. Turn around, don't drown.