Historic building in uptown Beckley to be remodeled into community Welcome Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - An historic building in uptown Beckley is being remodeled into a community Welcome Center.

Mayor Rob Rappold confirmed local volunteers are turning a building on Prince Street, which used to belong to Naff Motor Company, into a place where visitors can learn more about attractions in the city, and about the city itself.

They are also hoping to offer bike rentals since the location is right next to the Beckley Rail Trail. Rappold added the location has other perks as well.

"It's in very close proximity to the New River Transit Authority garage on the ground floor of the Intermodel Gateway," Rappold said. "We think that's beneficial to people traveling in by bus."

They are hoping to open the doors sometime this summer. Staff will be made up of student volunteers.