How to get an earlier start on gardening this year

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - A warm stretch of spring-like weather can really make plant-lovers eager to start their gardens early. However, with winter weather is likely to continue appearing in the forecast for the next few months.

There are a few things that gardeners can do to get head-start without putting their plants at risk.

Even with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, the ground can still be very cold and not ideal for roots to grow.

Patricia Ewards, a customer service associate in the Lowe's Gardening Center, recommends keeping your smaller plants in pots during the beginning of the season.

"I would suggest that they begin to plant their seeds indoors so that when it's warmed up and stable, they'll be able to transplant them outside and into the ground" Ewards said.

Additionally, pruning trees and hedges before the weather gets too much warmer is a good step to take because the sap levels are lower. Sap levels rise as the weather gets warmer and if you wait until late spring or summer to prune, it could lead to unwanted side affects.

"If you're pruning tall, thick branches, that tree could actually bleed" Ewards said. So, if you're going to do that and it's a necessary situation, and sometimes it is, you want to be sure that you apply pruning sealer to those freshly cut wounds so that there's no bleeding of the sap and insects aren't looking for a home."

Ewards also warned that pruning certain flowers, like rhododendrons, when it is too close to spring can result in unwanted removal of their spring buds, and should have been done as soon as the plant bloomed.