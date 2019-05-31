Independence High School juniors spend summer break at U.S. Army basic training

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - It is the start of summer break for many high school students, but for two Independence High School juniors, it is the start of their military careers.

Gage Barrett and Zack Ward are not your typical teens, and they did not sign up for a typical summer job. They are making a huge commitment to themselves and their country, by joining the United States Army.

It is not a decision many students make, especially by students who have not even walked across the stage to get their diploma, but it runs in their blood.

"I have a lot of military history in my family," Barrett said. "I have family on both side that are Army, I have an uncle that was a Marine, so just a lot of history and love for the country."

"A lot of my family members served," Ward added. "Whether it's Air Force, Navy, or Army, so it ran in the family forever."

Most of their classmates will come back to school with stories about their summer jobs. Barret and Ward will come back with nine weeks of military training and new U.S. Army Reserve ranks.

Both join as part of the Army's Split Option Program. SFC Phillip Joseph explained the program allows juniors in high school to enlist in the military and complete Basic Combat Training the summer before their senior year.

"It's really hard to find kids at that age that know what they want to do," SFC Joseph said. "So it definitely takes a certain person to be able to do it."

After taking the oath of enlistment, both agree the training process has not been easy.

"It's been a lot of running, more than I've ever done," Barrett said. "But I'm just trying to get myself ready, so it's not as hard on me when I'm there."

But with the support of local recruiters and their families, they say they are excited for the future.

"It gives me a head start over everyone else," Barrett said. "I'm proud to be doing it, it's an honor to serve my country earlier than most people will."



"I just want to be one step ahead of everyone else and to serve," Ward added.

The boys will head out on June 4. Barret and Ward will continue to train on certain weekends when they return and finish their senior years. After graduating from high school, they will attend advanced individual training.