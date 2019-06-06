Investigation underway in Raleigh County after several homes and cars shot by BB gun Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) - Medical Assistant and mother, Samantha Clarke, put her tired kids to bed in their Beaver home Monday, June 3, after watching their baseball game. It was just moments later that she heard a startling noise.

"About five minutes after I went into my bedroom I heard glass shatter," Clarke added. "I just thought my dogs had knocked something off the table."

When she came down that morning, all seemed fine and in place as she headed off to work, until later that day when her mother realized what caused that noise.

"My mom was watching my kids, and she texted me at like 2:30 p.m. and said there were bullet holes in my window."

It is now in the hands of law enforcement after deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department determined the damage in Clarke's window was from a BB or Pellet gun, and she's not the only target. When Clarke took to her concerns to social media, people from Lester and surrounding towns said they woke up to similar damage.

"I got several people messaging me about where I lived, what time of night it happened," Clarke said. "That it had either happened to them or a family member."

Beckley Police officers are even conducting their own search, as Detective David Allard confirmed that people on Johnstown Road and Beaver Avenue were shot at. They believe the incidents are linked and it is now a matter of narrowing down who it is.

"A lot of people wake up and discover something and they're not really sure when it happened," Allard explained. "So we have to narrow down the time frame so we can go out and find surveillance video or hopefully get a vehicle description."

Regardless of who did this and why, locals like Clarke are now concerned for their family's safety.

"You don't know who's inside that house or vehicle or anywhere," Clarke explained. "Whether it's an adult, a child, or an animal someone loves that person and you shouldn't be playing with other people's lives."

Police said each house and incident is a separate crime, and adding those up could leave the shooter facing felony charges.