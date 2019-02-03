Local Buffalo Wild Wings prepare hundreds of chicken wings for Big Game Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Tom Brady isn't the only one preparing his team for Big Game Day. Beckley Buffalo Wild Wings Manager, Gabrielle Green, said she is making sure she has a full roster on hand.

"We have twelve servers tonight, there will be six cooks, three managers, four hosts, and two bartenders," Green laughed.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are expected to eat over 1.3 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LIII. Green is certain a good chunk of that number will come out of their restaurants.

With 63 televisions and plenty of game day specials to order, Kitchen lead, Gregory Broyles, and his staff arrive earlier than usual to prepare over 500 wings and their sides for the game day rush.

"Basically we came in starting the prep on the vegetables that have to be done each morning," Broyles said. "Then it's just making sure the wings are breaded right and ready for tonight, and just making sure we have enough stuff stocked up so it can go as easy as possible."

They offer more than 16 different types of sauces and five different dry seasonings for their wings, but servers say medium style buffalo and honey BBQ are just a few of the really popular orders among customers.

While may come in house to sit and enjoy, the staff keep just as busy catering super bowl parties around town. They already had more than 20 to-go orders scheduled for 5 p.m.

Green explained that in order to get through the madness, they also need to focus on the fun and energy this day is about.

"We are defintely all about wings, beer, and sports and everybody on days like today is very energetic and needs to have pep in their step, otherwise they're not ging to get what they need to get done," Green said.

Buffalo Wild Wings promised that if the Big Game goes into overtime, they will offer everyone in America free snack size order of wings on February 18.