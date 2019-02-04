Local high school junior returns from his semester in D.C. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) - Luke Lilly is a 17-year-old Junior at Shady Spring High School. However, he did not start his Junior year at Shady Spring.

Lilly spent his fall semester in Washington D.C. He was one of 30 students selected for the Senate Page Program, a prestigious honor that requires high school juniors to work for the Senate while taking classes.

Lilly said his day usually started at 5 a.m. He would go to class and then head straight to Capitol Hill. His day did not end until the Senate adjourned, which sometimes meant late nights in the chamber.

He had to balance homework and the full-time job of carrying legislative items and correspondence around the Senate. Lilly said he embraced the challenge and learned how to manage his time and stress.

"I learned that stress can always be very difficult to factor into, especially when you don't always have a lot of time. I learned that you have to work diligently at any situation so you can find the time to have fun yourself," Lilly explained.

Through the Page Program, Lilly was able to immerse himself in the world of politics. He had the opportunity to meet some of the nation's leaders, like President George W. Bush, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lilly said those men and women taught him to love his country.

"It was absolutely amazing because they were always giving us advice to make sure you put your country first and make sure you serve to your ability," Lilly said.

Lilly was also able to make connections with people he might never have met, and created lifelong friendships with people across the country.

"It's very interesting to see different walks of life to see and how where they have grown up has changed them, and where I have grown up in West Virginia has molded me into the person I am today," Lilly said.

One of those connections was Senator Shelly Moore Capito, who sponsored Lilly for the program.

Capito sadi she could not have chosen anyone better to represent the mountain state as a Page.

"The kind of person we want for a Page is smart, politically engaged, interested in government, obviously a good citizen, and Luke fit the bill. I would even say he rose to the top of his Page class," Sen. Capito said.

Now, Lilly is home and starting a new semester at Shady Spring High School. He will never forget all of the memories he made in D.C.

Lilly said he encourages everyone not to be afraid to put themselves out there and follow their dreams.

"It shows me that kids anywhere have a chance to do something they really want to do. I think anyone anywhere can get in if they want. If they work really hard. It showed me that everyone has a shot," Lilly said.

To apply for the Senate Page Program through Senator Capito's Office, visit https://www.capito.senate.gov/internships.