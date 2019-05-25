Memorial Day Weekend marks the opening of community pools

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Memorial Day Weekend to many marks the first weekend in summer. This weekend in Beckley marked the official day the New River Park Pool and Black Knights pool are open to the public.

Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation in Raleigh County, said this will be the first summer with both pools open for the full summer. They also said having two pools in the city allows for a pool to be open seven days a week.

"We're able to make swimming available at least seven days a week," Baker said.

New River is open on Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Black Knight is open Tuesday through Sunday those same hours, but they are closed on Monday.

For more information on prices, visit the website of the New River Park Pool.

