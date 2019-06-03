Mountaineer Jeep Mafia sends member's son off to basic training with one last trip

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) - The Mountaineer Jeep Mafia gathered Sunday, June 2 at Burning Rock, Raleigh County for a special offroad trip. A club member's son, Gage Barrett, and one of his friends Zach Ward are heading off to basic training for the Army on Tuesday, June 4. For him, one last trip was his wish.

Barrett said he loves jeeps and this group of people.

"We've known them for a while now," Barrett said. "Just a great group of people."

President of the Mountaineer Jeep Mafia Curtis McMillion said with the group full of former military and first responders, the club never thought twice about making his wish come true.

"It's neat that these people care," McMillion said. "They came out and wanted to make sure that when Gage left, he had a good memory to look back on. For us to be able to provide that, that is the least we could do."